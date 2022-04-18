Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $511,000 Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $6,062,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 227.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

LECO stock opened at $129.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.82. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $121.65 and a one year high of $148.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

