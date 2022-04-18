Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after buying an additional 454,329 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on THC. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE THC opened at $85.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.47. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

