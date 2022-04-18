Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMO. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth about $79,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PMO opened at $11.09 on Monday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

