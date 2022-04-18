Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Stock Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $242,978,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,015,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,808,000 after acquiring an additional 70,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,531,000 after acquiring an additional 80,151 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,330,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,253,000 after acquiring an additional 98,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,634,000 after acquiring an additional 284,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $89.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

