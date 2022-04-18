Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,733 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,965,000 after purchasing an additional 988,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $16,414,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $15,772,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 104.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 868,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,405,000 after purchasing an additional 442,967 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

AEO opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

