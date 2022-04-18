Fifth Third Bancorp Has $76,000 Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $72.04 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $101.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.10.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

