Fifth Third Bancorp Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 35,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 855.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 33,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $290.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $308.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.79 and its 200-day moving average is $280.22.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

