Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,180,000 after buying an additional 3,009,083 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 809.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,605,000 after buying an additional 2,024,171 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,439,000 after buying an additional 1,699,255 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,232,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,918,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,650,000 after buying an additional 702,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

DELL stock opened at $46.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.29 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average is $63.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $3,083,667.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 160,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

