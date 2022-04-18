Fifth Third Bancorp Has $98,000 Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USO. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $79.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.88. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $87.84.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

