Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,974,274,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,856,497 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829,447 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,508,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,432,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAM. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Shares of BAM opened at $54.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

