Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 128,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in Nielsen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 201,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Nielsen by 25.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 5,652,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $155,376,229.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 91,074,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,627,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLSN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

NLSN opened at $27.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

