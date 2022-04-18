STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,856 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

Shares of STOR opened at $29.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 154.00%.

STORE Capital Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.