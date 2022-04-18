Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAE. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 408,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,863,000 after buying an additional 116,271 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 190,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Haemonetics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAE. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

HAE stock opened at $56.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $119.53.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

