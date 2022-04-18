DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,312,000 after acquiring an additional 115,532 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 162,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $33.19 on Monday. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

