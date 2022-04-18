Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $117.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.53 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

