Fifth Third Bancorp Buys Shares of 3,000 TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the third quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 221.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 78.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Mullen sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $26,344.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,473 shares of company stock worth $110,243 over the last ninety days.

TSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $79.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

