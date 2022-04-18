Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 10,875 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 1,640.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BB. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 79,583.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BB shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

BB stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $111,738.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,781.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

