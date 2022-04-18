Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.02 Million Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,714,000 after purchasing an additional 267,433 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after buying an additional 93,537 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 929,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,950,000 after buying an additional 135,927 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 570,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,956,000 after buying an additional 71,310 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period.

PCRX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

In other news, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,719,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $92,072.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,612 shares of company stock worth $5,411,476. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PCRX stock opened at $74.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 81.17 and a beta of 0.92. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

