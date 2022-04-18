Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 9,581 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 12.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 21.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 302,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 53,397 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 12.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 240,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 26,727 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 63.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 226,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 88,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

AM stock opened at $11.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The firm had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AM. Barclays cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

