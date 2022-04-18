Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 900 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 11.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Brady in the third quarter worth approximately $4,550,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brady by 17.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brady by 48.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

In other news, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BRC opened at $44.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Brady Profile (Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.