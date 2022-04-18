Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems stock opened at $64.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.64. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.81.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $416,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,213 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVLT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Commvault Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.