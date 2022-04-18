Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,869,000 after buying an additional 386,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,271,000 after acquiring an additional 265,802 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the third quarter valued at $12,603,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 439.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 149,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 121,456 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cabot by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,256,000 after purchasing an additional 93,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $67.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.90. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.24 million. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

