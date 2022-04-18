Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 231,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPH opened at $19.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.53. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPH. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

