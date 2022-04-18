Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,629 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,532 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 401.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 35,677 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.85.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $139.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $149.42.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

