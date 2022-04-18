Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 5,494 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INGN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 471.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after buying an additional 230,124 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,250,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,175,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,672,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Inogen by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 60,907 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $28.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $644.54 million, a P/E ratio of -97.76 and a beta of 0.91. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $82.35.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INGN. TheStreet lowered shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Inogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.