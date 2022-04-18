Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.03 Million Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stepan by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,264,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,218,000 after purchasing an additional 49,781 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,848 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $16,746,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Stepan by 100.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 51,476 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCL opened at $99.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.17. Stepan has a one year low of $95.78 and a one year high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $610.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.83 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stepan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

