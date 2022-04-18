37,977 Shares in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of SpartanNash as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SpartanNash by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SpartanNash by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $34.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.71.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

SPTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

