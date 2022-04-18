Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $3.38 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $1,770,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,087,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,011,000 after purchasing an additional 382,977 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 97,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 99,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $44.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.