Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ryanair by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,266,000 after purchasing an additional 180,625 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Ryanair by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 32,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 45,499 shares during the period. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYAAY opened at $95.88 on Monday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average of $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYAAY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.28) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.83) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

