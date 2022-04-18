Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,848,000 after buying an additional 1,946,329 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,460,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,344,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,845,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,562,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ opened at $14.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.90. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on RLJ. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

