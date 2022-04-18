Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 869.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $224.90 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $174.68 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.23 and its 200-day moving average is $249.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

