Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 10,606 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,606 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $861,000.

BDN opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 950.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDN. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

