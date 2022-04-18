Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,090 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,065,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 533,955 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,603,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,898,000 after buying an additional 239,254 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,107,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,303,000 after buying an additional 237,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 494,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 191,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

PDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PDM opened at $16.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,648.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -8,400.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

