Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,669,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 379,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,223,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock opened at $112.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.83. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $134.80.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.10.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

