SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $124.63 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.35 and its 200-day moving average is $136.67.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $102.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,829,978.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

