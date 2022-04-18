Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GALT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

GALT opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 131,853 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

