Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.33.

Perficient stock opened at $108.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.61. Perficient has a 52 week low of $62.33 and a 52 week high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,244,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $678,028,000 after buying an additional 88,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,384 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $144,674,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 958,670 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $123,946,000 after buying an additional 65,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,346 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $80,087,000 after buying an additional 32,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Perficient by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after acquiring an additional 292,383 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perficient (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.