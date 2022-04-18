Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on MIMO. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Airspan Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airspan Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of MIMO opened at $2.83 on Friday. Airspan Networks has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $14.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Oak Management Corp acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,309,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc provides 5G end-to-end, 4G, open RAN, and fixed wireless access hardware and software worldwide. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

