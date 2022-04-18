Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sesen Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SESN opened at $0.51 on Friday. Sesen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $101.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,488,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 1,890,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 274,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 23.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 301,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 243.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 462,991 shares in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

