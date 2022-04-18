Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

STXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stereotaxis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.20.

NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.26 million, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.58. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 30.70% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. Analysts forecast that Stereotaxis will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STXS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 130,494 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 221,770 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

