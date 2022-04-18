Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SNPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap One currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.38.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Snap One has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $24.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.51.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap One will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 162,279 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,971,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,587 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

