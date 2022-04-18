Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. Option Care Health has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,955,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Option Care Health by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,772 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Option Care Health by 64.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 40.3% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,032,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,060,000 after buying an additional 296,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 194.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 206,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

