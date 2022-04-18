Stride (LRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Stride to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stride to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stride stock opened at $34.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45. Stride has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $38.40.

Several research firms have commented on LRN. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after buying an additional 407,717 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Stride by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stride by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,624,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Stride by 781.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 74,308 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

