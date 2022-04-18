Preferred Bank (PFBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Preferred Bank to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Preferred Bank to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $70.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $81.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2,163.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 133,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,179 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

