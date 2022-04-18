Head to Head Analysis: TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) versus Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get TMC the metals alerts:

This table compares TMC the metals and Freeport-McMoRan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$141.30 million N/A N/A Freeport-McMoRan $22.85 billion 3.13 $4.31 billion $2.89 17.02

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals.

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and Freeport-McMoRan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -151.33% -18.72% Freeport-McMoRan 18.85% 21.55% 10.08%

Risk and Volatility

TMC the metals has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.4% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TMC the metals and Freeport-McMoRan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00 Freeport-McMoRan 2 6 7 0 2.33

TMC the metals currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 89.39%. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus price target of $45.36, suggesting a potential downside of 7.79%. Given TMC the metals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Freeport-McMoRan.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats TMC the metals on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc. engages in the exploration of battery-grade metals. It primarily explores for nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, copper, and manganese products. The company, through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. TMC the metals company Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 135 wells. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.