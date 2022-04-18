Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Financial Review

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Greenidge Generation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $138.64 million 5.55 -$58.02 million ($0.32) -13.81 Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.98 -$44.48 million N/A N/A

Greenidge Generation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hut 8 Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hut 8 Mining and Greenidge Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hut 8 Mining currently has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 224.28%. Greenidge Generation has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 235.78%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Hut 8 Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining -42.38% 5.80% 5.21% Greenidge Generation N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hut 8 Mining beats Greenidge Generation on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates an integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility in the Town of Torrey, New York. It owns and operates data centers for bitcoin mining and blockchain services. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 15,300 miners. It also generates and distributes electricity through a natural gas power generation facility with an installed capacity of 106 megawatt located in New York. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Dresden, New York.

