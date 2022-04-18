GATX (GATX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GATX to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $117.29 on Monday. GATX has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

GATX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on GATX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

In other GATX news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $4,490,565.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 384 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $40,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,429 shares of company stock valued at $20,440,804. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATX. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of GATX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of GATX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About GATX (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.