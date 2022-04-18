Equifax (EFX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Equifax to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Equifax has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $2.080-$2.180 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $8.500-$8.800 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equifax to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $216.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.61. Equifax has a 52-week low of $186.96 and a 52-week high of $300.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.42.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.