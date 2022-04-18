RLI (RLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.33. RLI had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $275.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $109.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.57. RLI has a 1-year low of $96.22 and a 1-year high of $117.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RLI by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,773,000 after acquiring an additional 190,614 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of RLI by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RLI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLI shares. Compass Point raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

