Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inozyme Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.54. Inozyme Pharma has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $20.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INZY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 24.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 4,518.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 113,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inozyme Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
