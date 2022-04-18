Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inozyme Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.54. Inozyme Pharma has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $20.98.

Inozyme Pharma ( NASDAQ:INZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INZY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 24.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 4,518.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 113,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.